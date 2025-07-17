Connie Francis dies following hospitalization due to 'extreme pain'

Connie Francis, the singer of famous tracks like Pretty Little Baby and Who’s Sorry Now? has passed away at the age of 87.

The news of her death was confirmed by a close friend, Ron Roberts on Facebook.

'Pretty Little Baby' by Connie Francis went viral after 63 years of its release

On Thursday, Ron wrote, “It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that I inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night.”

“I know that Connie would approve that her fans are among the first to learn of this sad news. More details will follow later,” he added.

This comes after Connie was hospitalized due to “extreme pain.” She revealed on July 2, via social media post, “Hello Everyone — As many of you may now have learned through Cousin Brucie's Facebook page, I am back in hospital where I have been undergoing tests and checks to determine the cause(s) of the extreme pain I have been experiencing.”

'Pretty Little Baby' singer passes away at 87

“I had hoped to take part in Brucie's show for Independence Day, having had to cancel a previous slot a few weeks ago when receiving treatment on my hip,” Connie further wrote.

“Sadly, I had to let him know that I again had to withdraw. My thanks for your many get well soon messages. I will endeavor to keep you updated. Love, Connie,” she concluded.

It is worth mentioning that Connie Francis made headlines recently, when her 1962 song Pretty Little Baby became a huge hit on TikTok, 63 years after she recorded it.

Speaking about her song’s major comeback all these years later, Connie previously told People Magazine, “To tell you the truth, I didn't even remember the song!”

“I had to listen to it to remember. To think that a song I recorded 63 years ago is touching the hearts of millions of people is truly awesome. It is an amazing feeling,” she further shared at the time.

Connie Francis, who was the first woman in the 1960s to score a No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, is survived by her son.