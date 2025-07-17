Gwyneth Paltrow drops truth bomb about ex-fiance Brad Pitt

Gwyneth Paltrow talks about ex Brad Pitt in new memoir

Gwyneth Paltrow has finally spoken out on her headline-making breakup with Brad Pitt in a new book, Gwyneth: The Biography.

For the unversed, the 52-year-old American actress and businesswoman and the 61-year-old American actor and film producer fell in love with each other after they first met during auditions for Legends of the Fall in 1993 but their relationship ended in 1997.

Amy Odell, the author of Paltrow’s book, shared new details about the couple’s romance, as she scribbled, “They were one of the most iconic couples of the nineties,” and opted for the same shag haircut during their romance.

Conversing with PEOPLE magazine, the American author and journalist revealed that Paltrow did not secure the role of Susannah, which was played by Julia Ormond in Legends of the Fall, but Pitt later pushed for her to play his wife in Se7en, a 1995 thriller.

It was the same time when the Shakespeare in Love star got an opportunity to play a role opposite Keanu Reeves in Feeling Minnesota.

She was confused between both roles, as Odell wrote, “She consulted with a friend, who said, ‘Well, who do you want to date, Brad Pitt or Keanu Reeves?’ Gwyneth chose Se7en and Pitt, and Cameron Diaz took the Feeling Minnesota part.”

Notably, they became engaged in Argentina in December 1996 after two years of dating.

“Her dad [Bruce Paltrow] loved Brad. Her friends loved Brad. They thought he was the nicest guy,” she told the outlet.

Per the author, Paltrow started to have second thoughts as she “expressed doubts to a crew member [while making the 1996 film Emma] that Pitt was right for her, and admitted she had a crush on Hugh Grant.”

“He was brought up very religious, in Missouri. It's just a very different world from hers, growing up in Manhattan, going to Spence, I think she thought he wasn't sophisticated enough for her. She thought she was smarter, better educated, more sophisticated,” Odell noted.

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that Gwyneth: The Biography, which is now available for preorders, will be out on July 29, 2025.