Locarno director gets honest about Jackie Chan

Locarno director reflects on honouring Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan, a well-known star, is set to be honoured at the 78th Locarno International Film Festival.



Its artistic director Giona A. Nazzaro said it’s a “dream come true” to select the megastar for the honour.

“It’s really about the wish of having a larger family. As a Hong Kong cinema fan — I’ve written three books on Hong Kong — Jackie Chan is a dream come true," he told in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

But the Karate Kid star is not the only one, who will receive a nod at the festival. "Lucy Liu is one of the greatest actors in the world. Emma Thompson is a genius — craft and talent incarnated. Milena Canonero, it goes without saying, is a Renaissance genius."

"So it’s really not about the fetish of the names. It’s really about the pleasure of having these people become part of the Locarno family," Giona added.

In other news, Jackie provided an update about the prospect of Rush Hour 4 that is anything but promising.

He told Buzzfeed he had no idea whether the fourth instalment would go into floors.

“I don’t know. You know what, the first one: little money, little time. We shot it like, ‘Go, go, go, go!’ The second one: a lot of money, a lot of time," the actor noted.

“The third one: too much money, too much time,” he conculuded by adding, “Too much money is no good.”