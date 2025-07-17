James Gunn looks back at his cancelled DC movie

James Gunn reflects on shelved DC film

Since James Gunn, along with Peter Safran, has taken the mantle of DC, he has announced many projects.



However, there is one that the filmmaker did not name, but shared the problems in the script led them to shelving the movie despite having a director attached to it.

Now, in an interview with NPR, the director of Superman shared more details about the project.

"We had a movie that was greenlit. We got [the] second draft and [the] third draft, and it just wasn't changing. It wasn't getting better," he said.

"It was staying in the same place. And I said, we can't make this film. We can't. It's not good. We know it's not good," the director continued.

"Just because we have a good director attached and a good screenwriter, it doesn't mean the script is working. Everyone is going to be upset at the end of this," James noted.

"It's going to come out, the movie's not going to be good. Director's going to look bad, screenwriter's going to look bad and we're going to look bad. So I don't want to have this. We're not going to make the movie. And so we killed it," he concluded.

James' recent, highly anticipated film, Superman, has opened in theaters to much fanfare from critics and the audience.