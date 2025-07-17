Macaulay Culkin set to unleash legal hellfire as Brenda Song's ex drops vile accusations

Macaulay Culkin won't tolerate another word against his family: Source

Macaulay Culkin is reportedly preparing to take legal action after his partner Brenda Song’s ex, Trace Cyrus, allegedly took aim at their relationship.

Insiders told Radar Online that the 44-year-old American actor and musician, who rose to fame for playing Kevin McCallister in Home Alone, is infuriated and has started speaking out against Song’s ex-boyfriend Cyrus.

Those who are keenly observing the situation warned that Culkin might take the 36-year-old American musician to court if he does not stop saying bad things about him and Song.

For the unversed, on June 11, Miley Cyrus' brother shared angry posts online in which he claimed Song, the 37-year-old American actress, lied about having cancer, an abortion, and being pregnant. He also said she stole a hefty amount of money from him during their seven-year relationship.

Cyrus stigmatised the Legendary crooner and now Culkin, who shares two children, Dakota, 2, and Carson, 2, has stood up for her. The Richie Rich star might start a legal war if the Shake It singer does not stop falsely accusing his ex-girlfriend, per the same outlet.

Referring to Culkin, the insiders said, "That is a very emotional spot, and he is going to go to the ends of the earth to protect his fiancée and kids. He's being protective.”

"He's absolutely sickened by what Trace has said about Song. He knows it's not true. He'd love to punch his lights out, but Song has begged him to let it slip with a warning so it doesn't cause even more heat to resurface these vile accusations,” they added.

Brenda Song is “barely sleeping, and it's affected their whole routine.” Macaulay Culkin “is heartbroken for her,” and he “has vowed to protect her no matter what it takes,” the insiders concluded.