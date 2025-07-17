 
Gwyneth Paltrow comforts ex-husband Chris Martin after Dakota Johnsson split

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson broke up after nearly eight years of dating.

July 17, 2025

Gwyneth Paltrow is reportedly helping her ex-husband Chris Martin through his recent breakup.

The Coldplay frontman and Dakota Johnson have broken up after nearly eight years of dating.

Now, RadarOnline has reported that Gwyneth, who was married to Chris from 2003 to 2014, has been supporting her ex-husband through this tough time.

An insider told the outlet that while Gwyneth was “out of the country” with her current husband Brad Falchuk, when everything happened, she has “been constantly on the phone to Chris, talking him through this and reassuring him that it’ll all be okay.”

“She tells him this is for the best, that he and Dakota had too many issues, and it's time to let it go,” the source noted.

They went on to add that the “breakup has been tough on” the Yellow singer.

Notably, the sources have revealed that the actress has also invited Chris to “stay with her for the summer.”

It is worth mentioning that Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow co-parent their two kids Apple and Moses.

“There's plenty of room, and the kids would be thrilled to have them both in the same place. She's looking forward to doing yoga, meditating and generally chilling together like old times. She's also suggested they take a long vacation as a family,” the source noted.

Dakota Johnson and Chris broke up in early June 2025 following previous on-again, off-again periods.

