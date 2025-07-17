When MGK insulted Pete Davidson's girlfriend Elsie Hewitt in viral video

When MGK insulted Pete Davidson's girlfriend Elsie Hewitt

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are expecting their first child, PEOPLE reported on Wednesday.

Hewitt also made the announcement on Instagram as she shared ultrasound photos with a cheeky caption.

Elsie Hewitt, 29, is a British-American model and actress who moved to Los Angeles with her family at the age of 10.

While she has built a successful modeling career, and has appeared in various film and TV projects, she's also known for a controversy involving singer Machine Gun Kelly.

In 2021, MGK drew backlash after a leaked 2008 video surfaced, showing him allegedly making derogatory comments about singer Kate Bush and mentioning his fan, Elsie Hewitt, in a disturbing context.

According to reports, Elsie Hewitt was a teenager who had become a fan of MGK's music and had even met him at one of his concerts. The leaked video's comments about her led to widespread outrage, with many criticizing MGK for his remarks.

The incident sparked a backlash against MGK, with many artists and fans condemning his behavior. The controversy resurfaced in 2021, years after the video was recorded, and had a lasting impact on MGK's public image.



