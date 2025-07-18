Kylie Kelce turns down the idea of being called THIS

Kylie Kelce does not like to be called 'Babe'

Kylie Kelce just revealed the one common pet name she can’t stand being called.

On the latest episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast, the 33-year-old American podcaster talked about nicknames and shared her opinion on them.

Kylie, who shares her four daughters, Wyatt Elizabeth, 5½, Elliotte Ray, 4, Bennett Llewellyn, 2, and Finnley "Finn" Anne, 4 months, with husband Jason Kelce, articulated her thoughts by saying, "The idea of me saying 'Babe' or being called 'Babe' makes me itch."

The mother of four went on to joke, “I'm not a talking pig,” referring to the 1995 movie Babe.

She also noted that she did not grow up hearing that nickname, as her parents used to call each other “Birdy” after pulling inspiration from the animal kingdom.

Kylie said children often copy their parents’ pet names and her four daughters do the same, as they mimic her and often just call their father, Jason, the retired National Football League (NFL) player, “Dad.”

"They will occasionally call Jason 'Jason' or 'Jay.' Ellie has also called Jason 'big guy' ... I want to be abundantly clear: That is not something I call my husband, but she, I believe, heard it on Bluey,” she explained.

Moving, Forward, Kylie mentioned that her daughters also copy the nice things she says about their dad, Jason.

"Our girls will tell Jason all the time, 'Oh, you look so handsome.' And I'm like, 'I'm glad I say that enough in front of you that it's coming out like that,'" she mentioned.