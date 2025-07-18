Will Justin use Hailey's Rhode millions to pay Scooter Braun?

Hailey Bieber breaks silence over paying Justin’s legal settlement with Scooter Braun

Hailey Bieber broke her silence over speculations that she will pay for her husband Justin Bieber’s legal settlement with Scooter Braun with her company, Rhode money.

The 28-year-old model’s spokesperson slammed the rumors that she will pay the Baby singer’s multimillion-dollar debt to her former manager, which hw was holding off until her skincare brand was sealed.

As per a recent report by Daily Mail, the representative told the outlet that Hailey’s deal and Justin’s financial dispute are separate.

“The historic sale of Rhode is a huge accomplishment for Hailey,” the rep said.

“And is completely separate from her husband and his business affairs,” the statement continued.

This came after TMZ reported, the pop star did not have the money to pay his loan to Braun, but as soon as Hailey’s deal was finalized, he settled the dispute.

It is pertinent to mention that the amount is part of an advance the singer received from AEG Presents for his 2022 Justice tour.

When the tour was canceled, Braun’s company HYBE, covered the cost for AEG. Bieber had agreed to pay them back but reportedly made only one payment.

A tipster also revealed to the outlet that Bieber will pay another $5.5 million, which is half of $11 million in unpaid commissions he owed Braun. The total payment adds up to $31.5 million.