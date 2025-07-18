Kylie Kelce shares her two cents on diet culture

Kylie Kelce passes her verdict on these diet culture phrases

Kylie Kelce finds some diet culture frustrating.

In a recent episode of her podcast Not Gonna Lie, the host openly shared her disapproval of sacrificing cravings for the sake of being skinny.

"I don't like the idea that we need to sacrifice having delicious things to be skinny," Kelce, 33, began on the podcast.

She continued, "Coming from someone who is not meant... I am not destined to be a tiny queen. Okay? I'm not destined to be that."

The mom-of-four also shared her annoyance over phrases that promote being skinny and have an impact on young girls.

"As a mom of four little girls and a coach to high school girls, this isn't... this ain't it. I have purposely changed the way that I speak about myself both to myself in front of my kids and in front of my athletes," she shared in the context of her food discussion.

Kelce also called out common phrases related to diet culture that she believes should be banned.

"Some other phrases, 'I'll work it off in the gym tomorrow,' 'A minute on the lips, lifetime on the hips,'" she shared. "Cut it out. Now these are just a few of the many f***** up phrases I think we need to ban."