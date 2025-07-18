Sara Foster answers burning question about Jeff Bezos' wedding

Sara Foster sets record straight on NDA speculations around Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding

Sara Foster has revealed whether guests at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding were made to sign NDAs.

The actress and model, 44, was among the A-list guests at the billionaire couple's wedding in Italy.

In a recent episode of her podcast The World's First Podcast with Erin & Sara Foster, Sara shut down the swirling speculations concerning NDAs.

Her own sister Erin Foster, 42, could not get hold of her despite FaceTiming "several times for gossip and updates" while she was abroad.

"Gave me no information," Erin said, recalling how her sister just didn't take any of her calls.

"Did you sign an NDA?" she asked, to which Sara replied, "Absolutely not. There were no... no one signed NDAs. No NDA."

"Why won't you share any information?" Erin asked.

Sara insisted that the wedding wasn’t nearly as over-the-top as media coverage suggested. “It actually felt very intimate,” she said, despite the guest count exceeding 200.

She hinted that some guests may be staying quiet out of fear of online backlash, given the protests in Venice surrounding the event.

"Here's the problem," Sara explained. "You can't say anything anymore without being attacked. I swear to God, it never occurred to me once that anybody would take issue with people attending a wedding. Truly. It really didn't. It didn't."

Sara also spoke about the unexpected backlash she personally received after sharing her Monique Lhuillier dresses on Instagram, calling the reactions “polarising.”

"It just didn't occur to me that it was gonna be such a polarising... it really didn't," she said. "I guess I'm stupid. Maybe I'm stupid."

And though she confirmed that “a lot of people were not photographed,” Sara refused to name names. “I can’t. I mean, that’s, like, so lame. I’m not gonna do that,” she said. “But it was definitely a very interesting setup.”