Scooter Braun denies Taylor Swift's 2022 diss track targets his failed marriage

Scooter Braun makes startling confession about Taylor Swift's 'Vigilante S***'

Scooter Braun has dismissed the claims that Taylor Swift’s song Vigilante S*** is not about his separation from ex-wife Yael Cohen.

On the Thursday, July 17 episode of the QUESTION EVERYTHING podcast, the 44-year-old American businessman, investor, and record executive reflected on Swift’s 2022 Midnight song Vigilante S***, stating that he does not believe in the idea that the song is about his 2022 split from ex-wife Cohen.

While conversing with the host, Danielle Robay, Braun said, "No, because I talk to Yael every day.”

He added, "My ex-wife is one of my best friends, so me and my ex-wife laugh about that stuff. We don't even call each other, ex. That's like my partner, that's the mother of my children."

Braun went on to note that he considers the 38-year-old South African-Canadian activist his “family for life.”

"I have a tattoo on my finger that says 'same team' after my divorce because she and I are on the same team for life. That's what we say to each other. So no, I never thought that was about us. She never thought it was about us and everyone else kind of feeding into the fire. Great strategy move, but nah,” he explained.

For the unversed, in the track, Swift sings, "She needed cold hard proof so I gave her some, she had the envelope, where you think she got it from? Now she gets the house, gets the kids, gets the pride. Picture me thick as thieves with your ex-wife. And she looks so pretty, driving in your Benz, lately she's been dressing for revenge."

It is pertinent to mention that the 14-time Grammy winner released her song Vigilante S*** during the time when Braun and Cohen were finalising their divorce.