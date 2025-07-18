Billy Joel’s daughter Alexa Ray makes rare remark about her father’s documentary

Billy Joel’s daughter Alexa Ray Joel. is sharing some rare remarks on a new documentary about her father.

The singer-songwriter took to her Instagram account on Thursday, July 17, and shared a detailed note about how she felt about HBO Max's upcoming two-part film, Billy Joel: And So It Goes.

She revealed that she watched the doc before its release with her mom, Christie Brinkley. Christie was married to Billy for almost 10 years from 1985 to 1994.

"Without giving anything away, lemme just tell you… it’s astounding," she began. "What an emotional whirlwind to delve into both parts 1 & 2 over the last few nights with My Mother."

Talking about the first part, Alexa said, it chronicles Billy's "early beginnings and how he broke through as an artist. We laughed, we cried… we relived many beautiful, poignant, painful, and bittersweetly-nostalgic family memories.

"This is a fearlessly raw, reeling, and shockingly intimate portrait of My Father," continued Alexa. "The deeply layered narrative insights into Dad’s richly-textured history left me stunned. (And here I thought I knew everything there was to know about him.) You don’t know ‘til you watch this!"

"If you’re interested in the full story behind My Father’s complex background, lineage, and personal life… not to mention, his timeless musical perspective and artistry: this is a must-watch. Don't miss it," she said, adding the film deserves a "five star rave review."

The two-part film, Billy Joel: And So It Goes, will premiere on July 18 and July 25 on HBO Max.