Jeremy Renner recalls touching moment with daughter Eva

The 'Avengers' actor welcomed Ava with ex Sonni Pacheco in March 2013

July 18, 2025

Jeremy Renner recalled a touching moment with his daughter Eva.

In a recent chat on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 54-year-old actor opened up about a scared memory when his daughter reminded him of a milestone during his healing journey, she wrote in a school essay.

The essay was about Eva’s proud moment, and she wrote that it was when Renner picked her up from her school after his near-fatal snowplow accident.

"It sounds like nothing, but when it's post the accident, you know. I wanted to create something really special for her, a milestone in my recovery," he told guest host Jelly Roll. "It took me about an hour and a half to get into the car. I'm literally bumbling down the steps and everything,"

The Avengers star went on to say, "It was something I needed to do. I needed to get out of the house. I needed to show her that I was actually really recovering in a really big way.”

"And her writing that essay is just a reminder that it was just as important to me [as] it was to her [in] showing her that her dad's getting better. And, it's because of her that I am better,” he added.

