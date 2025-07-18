 
Geo News

Jessica Alba dating 'Captain America' actor Danny Ramirez: Sources

Jessica Alba announced her separation from Cash Warren in December 2024 after 16 years of marriage

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 18, 2025

Jessica Alba is dating Captain America actor Danny Ramirez
Jessica Alba is dating 'Captain America' actor Danny Ramirez

Jessica Alba is back in the dating game months after parting ways with her ex-husband, Cash Warren.

On Thursday, an insider confirmed to E! News that the Fantastic Four alum is in a relationship with actor Danny Ramirez.

Rumors of Jessica and Danny’s dating began to circulate on July 14, after the two were spotted returning from Cancún to Los Angeles together following a tropical getaway.

It is pertinent to mention that Jessica is currently in the middle of her divorce with Cash, with whom she tied the knot in May 2008. The exes share three children - Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7.

The Honey actress officially announced her separation from the film producer in December 2024, after 16 years of marriage.

“I’ve been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash,” Jessa penned in a now-deleted Instagram post in January.

The Sin City actress further wrote, “I’m proud of how we’ve grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”

“We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family,” added Jessica. “Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time.”

Jeremy Renner recalls touching moment with daughter Eva
Jeremy Renner recalls touching moment with daughter Eva
Sara Foster answers burning question about Jeff Bezos' wedding
Sara Foster answers burning question about Jeff Bezos' wedding
Kylie Kelce shares her two cents on diet culture
Kylie Kelce shares her two cents on diet culture
Billy Joel's daughter Alexa Ray makes rare remark about her father's documentary
Billy Joel's daughter Alexa Ray makes rare remark about her father's documentary
Teddi Mellencamp reveals life lately as a cancer-battling parent
Teddi Mellencamp reveals life lately as a cancer-battling parent
Paris Hilton gets emotional watching her kids 'grow up so fast'
Paris Hilton gets emotional watching her kids 'grow up so fast'
Nick Jonas says family grew 'stronger' after THIS painful chapter
Nick Jonas says family grew 'stronger' after THIS painful chapter
Kylie Kelce reveals her daughter's nickname for dad Jason
Kylie Kelce reveals her daughter's nickname for dad Jason