Jessica Alba dating 'Captain America' actor Danny Ramirez: Sources

Jessica Alba is dating 'Captain America' actor Danny Ramirez

Jessica Alba is back in the dating game months after parting ways with her ex-husband, Cash Warren.

On Thursday, an insider confirmed to E! News that the Fantastic Four alum is in a relationship with actor Danny Ramirez.

Rumors of Jessica and Danny’s dating began to circulate on July 14, after the two were spotted returning from Cancún to Los Angeles together following a tropical getaway.

It is pertinent to mention that Jessica is currently in the middle of her divorce with Cash, with whom she tied the knot in May 2008. The exes share three children - Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7.

The Honey actress officially announced her separation from the film producer in December 2024, after 16 years of marriage.

“I’ve been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years – both as an individual and in partnership with Cash,” Jessa penned in a now-deleted Instagram post in January.

The Sin City actress further wrote, “I’m proud of how we’ve grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it’s now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.”

“We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family,” added Jessica. “Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time.”