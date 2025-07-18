Jerry O'Connell, Rebecca Romijn reveal ONE rule they follow in their marriage

Jerry O’Connell, Rebecca Romijn make shocking confession about their marriage

Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn have one rule in their marriage that they always follow.

During an appearance on Thursday’s episode of Sirius XM’s Andy Cohen Live, the couple got candid about their finances, revealing that they don’t share their financial information with each other.

“We keep our money completely separate,” said Romijn, who tied the knot with Jerry 18 years ago.

“That’s like one of the first conversations you have when you decide to enter into a legal agreement together,” added the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds actress.

The couple explained that they also have a joint account for family expenses, which they call a “family pot.”

“I have to say, we actually throttle how much money we put into that account sometimes,” shared Jerry.

Rebecca then added, “The one who’s not working gets a little bit of a break and the one who is working puts in a little more. And we really tag-team with work.”

For those unversed, Jerry and Rebecca exchanged vows in 2007 after three years of dating. The couple shares two daughters - Dolly Rebecca Rose and Charlie Tamara Tulip.

Before tying the knot with Jerry, Rebecca was married to actor John Stamos.