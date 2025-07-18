Adam Sandler sings praises of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Adam Sandler in awe of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance

Adam Sandler is the latest celebrity to vouch for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship as he works directly with the NFL star.

Sandler, 58, and his Happy Gilmore 2 costar Julie Bowen recently got candid about Kelce's cameo in the new sequel.

“Travis is such a gentle, nice guy, and funny as hell,” Sandler told Entertainment Tonight. “He’s like the guys I grew up with. When I was with Travis, it reminded me of my buddies in high school and just being able to laugh and say the things you want to say.”

Calling the Kansas City Chiefs tight end “a stud,” Sandler added, “He’s a great actor and a great human.”

Bowen, 55, spoke of the many celebrity cameos in Happy Gilmore 2—including Kelce, Bad Bunny, Scott Mescudi and several professional golfers—quipping that “everybody wanted to be in it.”

Sandler agreed, noting that getting those stars on board wasn’t “too difficult.”

Sandler then focused his attention on Kelce's high-profile girlfriend, Taylor Swift, who Sandler's daughters have also met.

“Taylor is incredible,” the comedian told ET. “Taylor is so damn nice to my family and has always been. My kids have met Taylor a bunch of times over the years, and she’s ridiculously nice to them and warm.”

This isn't the first time Sandler has spilled the beans on the couple's dynamic.

Back in February 2024, he admitted that he gets “a little jumpy” around Swift.

“Just ’cause I don’t wanna blow it for my kids… I don’t stay as cool as I can,” Sandler said on SiriusXM’s Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast.

Happy Gilmore 2 will hit Netflix July 25.