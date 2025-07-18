Jesse Tyler Ferguson recalls 'incredibly meaningful' moment with Lisa Kudrow

Lisa Kudrow left a lasting impression on Jesse Tyler Ferguson after THIS encounter

Jesse Tyler Ferguson recalled a moment with Lisa Kudrow that left a lasting impression on him.

In a recent chat with People, the Modern Family star talked about his podcast Dinner’s On Me, where he has deep conversations with celebrities.

Recalling memorable interviews with different people from the industry, he noted that the most "meaningful" moments he had were with Lisa Kudrow, adding it was very impactful.

“She’s someone I’ve admired deeply for a long time,” Ferguson told the publisher. “While we know each other a bit, I’ve never really had the opportunity to tell her how much she’s inspired me. Moments like that with my guests are always incredibly meaningful to me.”

The episode with the Friends alum was recorded at Novikov in Beverly Hills, where they dined over "tagliatelle and scallops" in 2024 and had a discussion about the myths and stories of her character, Phoebe Buffay, of the hit sitcom.

Ferguson also sat down with other notable celebrities, including Padma Lakshmi, Joshua Jackson, and Natasha Bedingfield, and had very intimate discussions on mental health and personal relationships while enjoying a meal.