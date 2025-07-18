 
Geo News

Jesse Tyler Ferguson recalls 'incredibly meaningful' moment with Lisa Kudrow

Lisa Kudrow left a lasting impression on Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 18, 2025

Lisa Kudrow left a lasting impression on Jesse Tyler Ferguson after THIS encounter
Lisa Kudrow left a lasting impression on Jesse Tyler Ferguson after THIS encounter

Jesse Tyler Ferguson recalled a moment with Lisa Kudrow that left a lasting impression on him.

In a recent chat with People, the Modern Family star talked about his podcast Dinner’s On Me, where he has deep conversations with celebrities.

Recalling memorable interviews with different people from the industry, he noted that the most "meaningful" moments he had were with Lisa Kudrow, adding it was very impactful.

“She’s someone I’ve admired deeply for a long time,” Ferguson told the publisher. “While we know each other a bit, I’ve never really had the opportunity to tell her how much she’s inspired me. Moments like that with my guests are always incredibly meaningful to me.”

The episode with the Friends alum was recorded at Novikov in Beverly Hills, where they dined over "tagliatelle and scallops" in 2024 and had a discussion about the myths and stories of her character, Phoebe Buffay, of the hit sitcom.

Ferguson also sat down with other notable celebrities, including Padma Lakshmi, Joshua Jackson, and Natasha Bedingfield, and had very intimate discussions on mental health and personal relationships while enjoying a meal.

Kylie Kelce reveals her daughter's nickname for dad Jason
Kylie Kelce reveals her daughter's nickname for dad Jason
Lindsay Lohan reveals why its ‘hard in LA': 'I get stressed'
Lindsay Lohan reveals why its ‘hard in LA': 'I get stressed'
Aaron Phypers denies ‘conjured up' Denise Richards abuse claims
Aaron Phypers denies ‘conjured up' Denise Richards abuse claims
Joshua Jackson breaks silence on 'Doctor Odyssey's cancellations
Joshua Jackson breaks silence on 'Doctor Odyssey's cancellations
Jeremy Renner recalls hilarious account of recovery video
Jeremy Renner recalls hilarious account of recovery
'Assassin's Creed' gets encouraging update on Netflix
'Assassin's Creed' gets encouraging update on Netflix
Denise Richards steps forward with abuse allegations against Aaron Phypers
Denise Richards steps forward with abuse allegations against Aaron Phypers
Miley Cyrus treats fans to music video for ‘Walk of Fame'
Miley Cyrus treats fans to music video for ‘Walk of Fame'