Lindsay Lohan celebrates son Luai's 2nd birthday

Lindsay Lohan's heartwarming family moment comes to light

Lindsay Lohan has given a heartwarming glimpse into son Luai’s second birthday.

Taking to her official Instagram account on Thursday, July 17, the 39-year-old American actress and singer shared a carousel of pictures showing how her son’s birthday went.

In the first photograph, Lohan can be seen beaming with her husband, Bader Shammas, while holding her son.

Another picture showed a dinosaur-themed birthday party with green, tan, and brown balloons with a backdrop that read “Luai 2Rex,” featuring big prehistoric dinosaur figures.

Notably, Luai's face was not revealed in any of the snaps but one picture captured him walking away from the camera towards many Silkie chickens inside an enclosure.

The birthday boy was also shown playing with his friends at the party.

Notably, Lohan wrote a lengthy under her post that read, “Happy Birthday to our sunshine, our sweetest boy, our heart, Luai! [yellow heart emoji] Watching you grow has been the greatest joy of our life. You light up every room (and keep us all on our toes), and we are so proud to be your mama and daddy.”

The Mean Girls alum added, “You are the deepest love we have ever known, the wildest adventure, and the most beautiful purpose. You have given our lives a whole new meaning, and we are grateful every single day.”

“Here is to another year of cuddles, giggles, and magic. Me and Daddy love you more than words can say,” she concluded her caption with different emojis.

It is pertinent to mention that Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas, who tied the knot in 2022, welcomed their first child, son Luai, in 2023.