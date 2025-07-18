Jimmy Kimmel speaks out after ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ shake-up

Jimmy Kimmel, an American television host and executive producer of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, spoke out is support of his friend and fellow host Stephen Colbert shortly after the announcement of the end of Colbert’s show.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is set to conclude after the 2025-2026 season, marking the end of both Colbert's tenure and the entire Late Show franchise.

During summer vacations, Kimmel took to Instagram and posted a heartfelt message, writing, "Love you Stephen. F*** you and all your Sheldons CBS," alongside a repost of Colbert’s video addressing the show's cancellation.

CBS released a statement explaining that the decision to end The Late Show was “purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night.”

"It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount." it added.

However, the announcement comes only days after Colbert criticised the network for paying a $16 million settlement in the president Donald Trump lawsuit, leading some to speculate whether the cancellation could be political.

Although, the network didn't admit that the end is due to any journalistic mishap.

For those unversed, Colbert's show, was launched in 2015, and will conclude in May 2026.