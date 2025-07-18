Charlize Theron's ironclad rules for dating younger men revealed

Charlize Theron spells out her standards in new details

Charlize Theron has reportedly laid out strict rules for the younger men she likes to keep around.

Radar Online reported that people close to the 49-year-old South African-American actress and film producer, who is known for her bold takes and unapologetic attitude, shared that she has strict rules for any younger man who wants to be with her.

They revealed that these rules are tough and not easy to follow.

The insiders claimed, “Charlize runs the show. She’s not interested in settling down or finding a partner. She’s done the whole serious relationship thing. Right now, it’s all about enjoying herself — and that means younger guys who know she’s the one calling the shots.”

They went on to note that The Devil's Advocate actress has a “rulebook” and a “list of demands” for younger men, quipping, “Just because she’s into casual flings with much younger men doesn’t mean she lowers her standards.”

“Charlize has a very specific set of aesthetics she needs from a partner. He’s got to be seriously good-looking — flawless skin, fit, energetic — but also sharp, stylish and interesting,” the sources clarified.

She "knows exactly what she wants, and she’s not settling for less. She has a list of demands and every box needs ticked before she goes to bed with someone,” they stated.

Notably, the Oscar winner also appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she talked about having one nightstand with a man over 20 years younger than her.

The Old Guard star also recently said, “I did just recently f**** a 26-year-old, and it was really f***** amazing,” and said it was a big moment for her.

It is pertinent to mention that Charlize Theron is the mother of two children, Jackson, 12, and August, nine, and she adopted both of them as a single parent.