Teddi Mellencamp reveals life lately as a cancer-battling parent

Teddi Mellencamp on parenting since undergoing cancer treatment

Teddi Mellencamp is opening up about how cancer has changed her approach to parenting.

In a recent interview, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 44, spoke candidly about navigating stage 4 melanoma while raising three kids.

"Some days are extremely difficult, because I can still remember what I used to be like before, and I want to still be all of those things to my kids. And I can't," Mellencamp told Glamour of her kids — Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and Dove, 5, whom she shares with ex Edwin Arroyave.

She added, "I am so lucky that I have such smart, loving, resilient children who have been there for me through all of this."

"There are some days where I'm at every single activity and feel like the old me. But there are others where I cry and get upset. I feel hurt and so sad that I have to write on a piece of paper what my kids' days are going to entail, and none of it involves me because I can't do it. Some days, I can't even write on the paper," the reality star lamented.

Mellencamp went on to say how her definition of "quality time" with kids has changed as they now find joy in simple, quiet moments together.

"Parenting has been a lot of communication with my kids, my friends, and my family, saying, 'This is what I need.'"

"Now, I have such a different view on things," she explained. "We pick a favorite show and watch it together, and we laugh and get obsessed. It doesn't have to be running around all the time. It can be us just in the moment."

Mellencamp first went public with her cancer diagnosis after having multiple melanomas removed from her back. In February, she revealed that the cancer had spread to her lungs and brain. In April, she announced all of her tumors had either shrunk or disappeared.