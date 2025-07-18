Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel heading towards amicable divorce: Sources

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel set to split: Report

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s relationship is in trouble as the couple is reportedly heading towards divorce.

An insider spilled to Radar Online that the Mirrors singer and the 7th Heaven actress have been living separately for months ever since Justin’s DUI arrest.

“Justin and Jessica have been over for months, ever since his DUI arrest,” the source claimed. “She just got sick of him, and they’ve been leading separate lives for months.”

"Everyone in showbiz knows it, and the official divorce papers are going to be filed soon,” added the confidant. But it’s the worst-kept secret in showbiz, and nobody in Hollywood is going to be surprised by this. It’s already old news."

A tipster further told the outlet that Jessica is currently waiting for Justin to wrap up the European leg of the ongoing Forget Tomorrow world tour before filing for divorce.

"It’s the culmination of years of tension, growing distance, and separate lives,” the insider said. "Things between them feel really tense at the moment.”

"They’re heading in completely different directions. When Justin gets back to LA, there’s a serious conversation waiting for him,” the confidant continued.

The source added, "Jessica just wants to make things formal and work out a statement to stress it was amicable and mutual – even though it’s very much been one-sided and it’s her decision to end things."

For those unversed, Justin and Jessica tied the knot in 2012 and the couple shares two sons.