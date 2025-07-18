Lili Reinhart ditches blonde for bombshell brunette before 'The Love Hypothesis'

Lili Reinhart stuns with jaw-dropping hair transformation

Lili Reinhart just unveiled a dramatic new brunette look for her role in The Love Hypothesis, marking a bold transformation for the Riverdale star.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the 28-year-old American actress is no longer blonde, as she showed her new brunette hair.

Reinhart went on to confirm that she is also in the movie The Love Hypothesis.

She added a caption under her post in which she is holding the romance novel written by Ali Hazelwood that read, “[different emojis] #thelovehypothesis.”

Notably, The Kings of Summer star’s transformation is part of her role as Olive and in the picture, she can be seen with brown hair tied in a messy bun and wearing a lab coat.

Reinhart joined the “My name is Pink” trend on TikTok to show her hair change and her costar, writing under her post, “hello Dr. Adam Carlsen #thelovehypothesis.”

In the video, she shakes hands with Tom Bateman, who is playing the role of Dr. Carlsen, her love interest in the forthcoming movie.

“Third year phd student looking for a fake relationship,” Lili Reinhart scribbled on the video and went on to turn the camera to show the Murder on the Orient Express actor, saying, “Hotshot professor who agrees to fake relationship.”