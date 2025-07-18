 
Prince Harry talks about Lilibet, Archie in heartbreaking statement

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
July 18, 2025

Prince Harry has released a heartbreaking statement as the duke concluded his visit to Angola, for the cause close to the heart of his mother Princess Diana.

The Prince released statement on his and Meghan’s official website.

Harry concluded the landmark visit to Angola, where he renewed his commitment to a mine-free future and honoured his mother’s powerful legacy with The HALO Trust.

Nearly three decades after Diana, the Princess of Wales, brought global attention to the dangers of landmines, Prince Harry walked in her footsteps – and alongside Angola’s leaders – to support the country’s efforts to clear the final remnants of war.

Harry says, “As a father to young children [Archie and Lilibet], it breaks my heart to see innocent children still living and playing next to minefields.”

Prince Harry, after participating in a landmine safety education session in the remote village of Mawano says, “All of us have a duty to protect children and future generations from the harms of war, both present and past.”

The session also saw Prince Harry repeat safety instructions in Portuguese, teaching local children how to recognize and avoid landmines. 

