King Charles set to deliver fresh blow to Andrew

King Charles mulls offering Royal Lodge to Prince Harry Prince Andrew may receive brutal blow from King Charles

King Charles is said to be planning to strengthen the monarchy after the fallout over Andrew's connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

The 77-year-old monarch is reportedly set to deliver a decisive blow to his younger brother, aiming to teach him a lasting lesson that's sending shockwaves through the royal circles.

It emerges amid reports that Charles is believed to end rift with his estragend son Harry by offering him the former prince's favourite home.

The luxury Windsor property is currently vacant after the former Duke of York's forced exit. If the crisis -hit monarch, 77, follows through with plans to grant the Sussexes access to the estate, it may ignite a fresh family feud.

Some royal insiders believe that the King is ready to let bygones be bygones and let go out of the past with Harry.

However, moving to Royal Lodge seems to be a tough choice for the Sussexes, as Andrew's old house ties them to a property that's become synonymous with scandal.

There are also speculations that Harry's return to the royal fold would be like swallowing a bitter pill for William and Kate, as the Waleses' wounds are still raw.

In January, a report suggested the King had offered the Sussexes accommodation at Highgrove House during the 2027 Invictus Games, which will be held in Birmingham.