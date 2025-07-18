 
Geo News

George Clooney 'hurt' after BBF Brad Pitt's public snub

Brad Pitt buddy up with A-listers like Tom Cruise and Channing Tatum

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 18, 2025

Brad Pitt ghosted best friend George Clooney?

George Clooney is reportedly hurt after his longtime pal Brad Pitt snubbed the Broadway premiere.

According to a RadarOnline report, Clooney has been stuck on the sidelines as Pitt buddy up with A-listers like Tom Cruise and Channing Tatum.

Recently, Pitt and Cruise reunited at the European premiere of the F1 movie, with the Mission Impossible actor sharing a photo with his former Interview with a Vampire costar on Instagram.

Cruise wrote, “Great night at the movies with my friends!! You guys crushed it!!”

However, an insider told the outlet that Clooney, who has been friends with Pitt since the 1990s, is “super sad.”

“He was the former go-to person for Brad, but he seems shut up to standing quietly beside the red carpet,” the source said.

Adding, “They both just threw all their things, their dynamics, to everyone else's needs.”

“Brad didn't show up for George on Broadway. That's what everyone cared about, but it's no secret his feelings were hurt.”

“Here's the guy he supported through thick and thin, and he can't make the time to show up – it's very indicative of where Brad's loyalty lies,” the source added.

It is worth mentioning that Brad Pitt’s representative dismissed the rift speculations, stating that the actor was filming for another project overseas at the time of George Clooney’s Broadway debut of Good Night, and Good Luck.

Yet, the source suggested, “But he should have tried. He's always promoting himself nowadays, and he ducks, that's for something George would have come out for.”

“He's never once let Brad miss a party or sneak-listed Tom over too many times,” they added.

Additionally, besides Tom Cruise, insiders suggested that the actor is also talking to Bradley Cooper and Channing Tatum.

“A lot of people are watching how Pitt interacts and what seems like an aged-out manner and stress that ditched him, which has got to sting,” the source said.

Lili Reinhart ditches blonde for bombshell brunette before 'The Love Hypothesis' video
Lili Reinhart ditches blonde for bombshell brunette before 'The Love Hypothesis'
Charlize Theron's ironclad rules for dating younger men revealed
Charlize Theron's ironclad rules for dating younger men revealed
Jimmy Kimmel speaks out after ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' shake-up
Jimmy Kimmel speaks out after ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' shake-up
Lindsay Lohan celebrates son Luai's 2nd birthday
Lindsay Lohan celebrates son Luai's 2nd birthday
Scooter Braun denies Taylor Swift's 2022 diss track targets his failed marriage
Scooter Braun denies Taylor Swift's 2022 diss track targets his failed marriage
Kate Beckinsale shares heartbreaking news about her family: 'I am paralyzed' video
Kate Beckinsale shares heartbreaking news about her family: 'I am paralyzed'
Jessica Alba dating 'Captain America' actor Danny Ramirez: Sources
Jessica Alba dating 'Captain America' actor Danny Ramirez: Sources
Jerry O'Connell, Rebecca Romijn reveal ONE rule they follow in their marriage
Jerry O'Connell, Rebecca Romijn reveal ONE rule they follow in their marriage