Chris Hemsworth recalls hard days in Hollywood

Chris Hemsworth recently attended the 'Limitless: Live Better Now' season 2 premiere in London

July 18, 2025

Chris Hemsworth reflects on early years of acting career in Hollywood
Chris Hemsworth looked dapper in a blue suit as he attended the premiere of his upcoming series Limitless: Live Better Now season 2 in London.

The Thor actor walked the carpet with his wife, Elsa Pataky, and 11-year-old twins, Sasha and Tristan.

During a chat with The Father Hood at the event, Chris recalled his hard days in Hollywood.

"There was a period when I had to be there [in LA], just purely to be knocking on doors and going to auditions and meetings," he said.

"But when I'd got my foot in the door and I didn't need to be there every day, we very quickly made the decision to come back home," continued the 41-year-old actor.

The Avenger star added, "And my wife being from Spain, loves Australia obviously, [so] it wasn't much of a conversation. Maybe that will change down the road, but presently we have the luxury to travel back and forth."

For the event, Chris donned a blue suit and sneakers while his wife wore a dazzling silver dress.

It is pertinent to mention that the Limitless: Live Better Now season 2 will premiere on Disney+ and Hulu on August 15, 2025.

