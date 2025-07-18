BTS drops something exciting for ARMY

BTS is back with a surprise for fans

BTS, the South Korean boy band, won’t be reuniting until 2026. However, the global stars are keeping fans fed with a major release.

The Band is dropping its first-ever live album, Permission to Dance On Stage on Friday, July 18, 2025 the 22-track LP compiles electrifying performances from the group’s 2021–2022 Permission to Dance On Stage tour.

Moreover, the Album will include major hits like, Butter, Life Goes On, and Dynamite.

In addition, BTS has shared a digital package, Permission to Dance On Stage – Seoul, which will feature concert footage of RM, Jin, SUGA, V, Jimin, j-hope, and Jung Kook performing at Seoul’s Olympic Stadium on March 13, 2022. It will also showcase a 92-page photo-book filled with interviews and behind-the-scenes moments.

During a live stream on Weverse, the band reunited in front of camera for the first time in years, and shared in a group statement, “Starting in July, all seven of us will begin working closely together on new music.”

“Since it will be a group album, it will reflect each member’s thoughts and ideas. We’re approaching the album with the same mindset we had when we first started.”

They also teased a return to the stage, saying, “We’re also planning a world tour alongside the new album,” the band added. “We’ll be visiting fans all around the world, so we hope you’re as excited as we are.”

For those unversed, BTS is not on the break from group activities. They took a temporary hiatus in 2022 to focus on mandatory military service and individual projects.