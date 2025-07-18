 
Geo News

Hailey Bieber gets candid about her struggles amid Justin Bieber's financial issues

Hailey Bieber recently shared her struggles, and addresses the impact of her husband's financial crisis

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 18, 2025

Hailey Bieber speaks out amid growing buzz around husband Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber speaks out amid growing buzz around husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber, an American model and businesswoman, recently opened up abut her personal sufferings amid her husband Justin Bieber’s financial issues.

The Rhode founder took to Instagram to share that she’s currently experiencing a perioral dermatitis flare-up, posting a close-up selfie alongside the update.

She further explained, "Always flares up when I'm travelling a lot, sleep deprived, hormones, the wrong SPF, new products, stress."

Hailey Bieber gets candid about her struggles amid Justin Biebers financial issues

Her post comes shortly afterJustin dropped his seventh studio album Swag last week. A source recently told People that Hailey "was by Justin's side for the whole creation of the album."

The insider added, "Everyone knows Justin as a star and a performer. They now get to know the artist that Hailey has known all these years."

Previously, rumours have circulated that Justin may rely on Hailey’s Rhode income to help repay Scooter Braun. A source confirmed to Page Six, “Hailey is 100 percent the breadwinner now.”

For those unversed, Justin Bieber has reportedly been facing financial strain, including a potential $20 million debt related to a cancelled tour, despite the $200 million sale of his music catalogue.

Ozzy Osbourne prepares to drop final Black Sabbath goodbye
Ozzy Osbourne prepares to drop final Black Sabbath goodbye
Robbie Williams gears up for a powerful return
Robbie Williams gears up for a powerful return
BTS drops something exciting for ARMY
BTS drops something exciting for ARMY
George Clooney 'hurt' after BBF Brad Pitt's public snub video
George Clooney 'hurt' after BBF Brad Pitt's public snub
Chris Hemsworth recalls hard days in Hollywood
Chris Hemsworth recalls hard days in Hollywood
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel heading towards amicable divorce: Sources
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel heading towards amicable divorce: Sources
Lili Reinhart ditches blonde for bombshell brunette before 'The Love Hypothesis' video
Lili Reinhart ditches blonde for bombshell brunette before 'The Love Hypothesis'
Charlize Theron's ironclad rules for dating younger men revealed
Charlize Theron's ironclad rules for dating younger men revealed