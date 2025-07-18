Hailey Bieber gets candid about her struggles amid Justin Bieber's financial issues

Hailey Bieber speaks out amid growing buzz around husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber, an American model and businesswoman, recently opened up abut her personal sufferings amid her husband Justin Bieber’s financial issues.

The Rhode founder took to Instagram to share that she’s currently experiencing a perioral dermatitis flare-up, posting a close-up selfie alongside the update.

She further explained, "Always flares up when I'm travelling a lot, sleep deprived, hormones, the wrong SPF, new products, stress."

Her post comes shortly afterJustin dropped his seventh studio album Swag last week. A source recently told People that Hailey "was by Justin's side for the whole creation of the album."

The insider added, "Everyone knows Justin as a star and a performer. They now get to know the artist that Hailey has known all these years."

Previously, rumours have circulated that Justin may rely on Hailey’s Rhode income to help repay Scooter Braun. A source confirmed to Page Six, “Hailey is 100 percent the breadwinner now.”

For those unversed, Justin Bieber has reportedly been facing financial strain, including a potential $20 million debt related to a cancelled tour, despite the $200 million sale of his music catalogue.