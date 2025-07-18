Andy Byron's wife Megan Kerrigan reacts to ColdPlay video

Astronomer CEO Andy Byron was allegedly caught cheating on his wife with his co-worker Kristin Cabot during a Coldplay performance.

Byron's arms were wrapped around coworker Kristin Cabot when Coldplay switched on its Kiss Cam earlier.

The duo tried to hide after seeing themselves on the screens but it was too late.

Millions of people have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the video which has garnered tens of thousands of views.

“Whoa, look at these two. All right, come on. You’re OK,” Coldplay’s Chris Martin, 48, said after realizing the pair did not want to be captured by the Kiss Cam. “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy. I’m not quite sure what to do.”

Screenshot of meme posted on social media

Although Andy Byron's wife Megan Kerrigan Byron has not publicly reacted to the scandal, her social media activity suggests that she is aware of the storm created by the viral clip featuring her husband.

According to Men’s Journal, Megan's Facebook and Instagram pages were active on the morning of Thursday, July 17, before the footage went viral.

However, these social media accounts have since been deleted.

The outlet reported that Megan’s Facebook page contained family photos and that she appeared to have dropped “Byron” from her name prior to deactivating her Facebook account.



