Alice Cooper opens up about how Ozzy Osbourne ‘survived rock n roll'

Alice Cooper voices concern over Ozzy Osbourne's health

Alice Cooper just voiced concern for his pal Ozzy Osbourne.

The 76-year-old legendary rocker, who announced his retirement from live music on July 5 at the Back To The Beginning concert, which marked Black Sabbath’s reunion gig, is said to be not in “good shape.”

Cooper, whose real name Vincent Furnier - told The Times newspaper: "Ozzy deserved that farewell [concert] He survived rock’n’roll but not physically as well as he should have.”

"I saw some of the show and he was not in great shape. People shouldn’t give their whole lives, their health, to rock’n’roll. Life is bigger than that,” he added.

Osbourne has suffered multiple health crisis over the years including issues in his spine after a quad bike crash in 2003 and injuries from a fall as well as Parkinson’s disease.

Previously, the rocker, nicknamed the Prince of Darkness, also opened up about his struggles with addiction and revealed he is still not completely sober.

During an appearance on the Madhouse Chronicles Podcast, Osbourne explained: "I am happier, but I am not completely sober. I use a bit of marijuana from time to time."

Ozzy Osbourne also revealed previously that it was his wife, Sharon, who came up with the idea for the Black Sabbath reunion and farewell gig

The War Pigs hitmaker told the Guardian: "You wake up the next morning and find that something else has gone wrong. You begin to think this is never going to end.

"Sharon could see that I was in Doom Town, and she says to me: ‘I’ve got an idea.’ It was something to give me a reason to get up in the morning. I thought: 'Oh, f****** hell, she’s got an idea. Here we go,” Ozzy Osbourne concluded.