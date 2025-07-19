Jason Kelce looks forward to THIS part of parenting to end

Jason Kelce reveals parenting phase he’s ready to leave behind

Jason can't wait to leave behind this phase as a father of four daughters.

The former NFL star talked about a relatable parenting phase which he is all set to embrace.

In a recent chat on his podcast with his brother and cohost, Travis Kelce, and guest Zac Brown, Jason revealed that as he is cherishing each and every moment of parenting with his four daughters, he is also ready for the diaper phase to end.

It is pertinent to mention that Jason shares daughters, Wyatt Elizabeth, 5, Finnley “Finn” Anne, 3 months, Bennett Llewellyn, 2, and Elliotte Ray, 4, whom he shares with wife Kylie Kelce.

Recalling their recent outing to a beach, the dad of four said he is waiting for the time to come when he does not have to worry about his diaper changing duty on a getaway.

"We were just on the beach today, and it was a freaking — it's a trip, man, but yeah, I'm definitely looking forward to being out of diapers. There's no question about that."

Though parenting comes with its challenges and duties, Jason admitted to Zac that there are also joys of parenting, like when he and Kylie have alternative duties each night for bath time.

"Every night is chaos," Jason said laughingly. "I don't know how long it's gonna take. It could be 30 minutes. It could be two hours."