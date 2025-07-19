Jessica Simpson spills truth about dating after Eric Johnson split

Jessica Simpson gets honest about dating after Eric Johnson split

Jessica Simpson is getting honest about her dating experience after the separation from ex ex-husband Eric Johnson.

In a recent video obtained by Daily Mail, the singer, who was on her way to board at LAX Airport in Los Angeles on Friday, shared some 'rough' truths about dating nowadays.

Jessica was asked if she is ready for new love after separating from Eric, she replied, "It's a rough road in the dating world."

However, she did not reveal whether she is currently dating or exploring her options.

"I mean I'm not getting on the apps yet," she added.

The Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica alum, who has always been open about her divorce from ex ex-husband, was asked if she prefers a dating app or wants a friend to set up for her.

Jessica responded, "I would love for a friend to set me up. Are you kidding me?"

It is pertinent to mention that Jessica and Eric parted ways after 11 years of marriage in January.

The pair is also parent to three children: daughters Maxwell, 12, and Birdie, five, and son Ace, 11.

Back in May, an insider revealed to US Weekly that the pair are on good terms, maintaining a healthy co-parenting.

"They are getting along well and everyone seems to be very happy, they talk and see each other all the time and have decided that no matter what happens, they will get along for the kids," the source told the outlet at the time.