Andy Cohen mourns cancellation of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'

Andy Cohen expresses disappointment over 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert's cancellation

Andy Cohen reacted to the news that The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will end in 2026.

Stephen Colbert announced on Thursday, July 18, that his CBS late night talk show will come to an end in May 2026.

Later that day, while attending the Las Culturistas Culture Awards, Cohen spoke out after listening to the news.

“I think it’s a sad day for late-night television,” Andy told Deadline. “I think it’s a sad day for CBS. I think Stephen Colbert is a singular talent. He’s going to have an incredible next chapter.”

The Watch What Happens Live host continued, “I can’t believe CBS is turning off the lights at 11:30 after the local news. I’m stunned. He’s one of three late-night shows deemed worthy enough for an Emmy nomination. He produces a brilliant show.”

Cohen also recalled his time on the channel, saying, “I worked at CBS when [David] Letterman came to CBS,” and called the network “a powerhouse in late-night television, so it’s sad.”

“I spent 10 years at CBS,” Cohen added. “It’s sad for CBS, really.”

It is pertinent to mention that the cancellation was “purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night," as CBS shared.