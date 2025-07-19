Jessica Alba bonds with daughter Honor in sweet getaway

Jessica Alba spends quality time with daughter Honor

Jessica Alba is spending some quality time with her daughter, Honor.

The Fantastic Four actress took to her Instagram account on Friday, July 18, to share a sweet post with her oldest daughter.

In the candid post, the mom of three posted a series of snaps with Honor in which the mother-daughter pair can be seen enjoying quality time bonding.

The carousel began with a selfie of the duo, in which the teenager looked a spitting image of Alba.

The snap was followed by another snap of Alba showing off her full beige dress with deep red flower imprints.

Other snaps in the series showed images of a breakfast table, pool poolside area of a hotel, a sunset snap, more photos of Alba and Honor, and many more.

"Beautiful forever memories with my baby girl," the actress captioned her post.

It is pertinent to mention that Alba shares Honor and other daughter, Haven, 13, and son Hayes, 7, with estranged husband Cash Warren.

In February, Alba filed for divorce from Cash after more than two decades of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

On June 7, Alba posted a tribute on her social media for Honor's 17th birthday, gushing over her.

“I am absolutely blown away by the incredible person you are becoming. Your grace and compassion are second to none. You have this rare ability to walk into any room and not only make others feel seen and valued, but also to shine with a warmth and light that is unmistakably yours,” she praised Honor at the time.