Chris Hemsworth marks wife Elsa Pataky's special day with a hilarious revelation

Chris Hemsworth expresses gratitude to his wife Elsa for THIS hilarious reason

Chris Hemsworth is celebrating his wife Elsa Pataky's special day while revealing their yearly ritual as a couple.

The Thor star took to his Instagram account on Friday, July 18, to mark his wife of 15 years’ 49th birthday and shared he is only allowed to eat this thing once a year on her birthday- cake.

In the celebratory post, the 41-year-old Australian actor penned a sweet note for his wife and revealed that he can only eat a vast amount of cake on Elsa’s birthday.

"Happy birthday @elsapataky! Thank you for being an incredible human,” he wished Elsa.

Chris went on to express his gratitude, saying, “And each year, continuing to allow me to eat the vast majority of the cake

The Furiosa star also posted a video of Elsa blowing out candles on her birthday cake.

It is pertinent to mention that Chris and Elsa have been married since 2010 and welcomed daughter India Rose in 2012 and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 11, in 2014.

In a previous talk with People at the May 2024 premiere of Furiosa, the film in which the couple worked together, Hemsworth shared how they balance work and family life.

"It's just like date night for us," Hemsworth said of working with Pataky. "You know, we got three kids and we have to go to work to get away from them and then they follow us."

"I love it. I love spending time with her...especially in a creative space," he added at that time.