Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock enjoy first day at 'Practical Magic 2' set

Nicole Kidman shares sneak peek into first day from Practical Magic 2 set

Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock are enjoying their first day of filming on the set of Practical Magic 2.

The Babygirl star took to her Instagram account on Friday, July 18, to share a sneak peek from the set as the making of the 1998 hit film began.

In the candid post, Nicole posted a video of a sweet behind-the-scenes glimpse.

The upcoming movie, Nicole and Sandra, will reprise their roles of witchy sisters Sally Owens and Gillian Owens.

The film is based on the 1995 Alice Hoffman novel under the same name, which revolves around two witches who were struggling with a curse due to which whenever they fall in love with a man, he dies.

"The witches are back, Owens sisters’ first day on set! #PracticalMagic," Kidman wrote on the post.

Moreover, Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest will also reprise their role as aunts to Sally Owens and Gillian Owens.

The film producer, Denise Di Novi, previously told People about the upcoming sequel, "I think the big mistake people make with sequels is when they kind of want to reinvent the wheel and be totally original and surprise people that it's different or whatever."

"There's a joyousness to that movie, and there's such beautiful themes of sisterhood and family and acceptance, tolerance, love," she added.