Sara Foster dishes on behind-the-scenes tea on Bezos-Sanchez wedding

Sara Foster is sharing her experience of attending the high-profile wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

In a recent chat on her The World’s First Podcast, the 44-year-old actress busted a few rumors that were swirling about the lavish ceremony.

Dishing about the event, the model addressed whether guests were asked to sign non-disclosure agreements.

“Absolutely not. There were no… no one signed NDAs,” Sara revealed.

Sara's sister and cohost, Erin Foster, shared that although she did not agree to any NDA, Sarah has not shared any intimate details and kept her lips shut.

“It actually felt very intimate,” Sara explained, for staying quiet.

“You can’t say anything anymore without being attacked. I swear to God, it never occurred to me once that anybody would take issue with people attending a wedding. Truly. It really didn’t. It didn’t,” she continued.

Moreover, Sara mentioned that notable personalities attended the wedding, but she will not reveal the names

“A lot of people that were not photographed” attended, she said, though they chose to remain private.