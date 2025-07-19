Kourtney Kardashian responds to pregnancy speculations

Kourtney Kardashian sets record straight on pregnancy speculations after Italy vacation

Kourtney Kardashian Barker has confirmed she is not expecting another child at the moment.

The confirmation, however, came in a sassy response to a fan who left a comment under her recent swimsuit photo taken during her Italy vacation.

"You can tell from the bikini reflection photo kourtney is pregnant again," the user commented.

The Kardashians star, 46, shut down the speculation then and there, suggesting, "Or breastfeeding, eating gelato, focaccia, pasta, not working out and living my best damn life baby."

This isn't the first time the mom-of-four has hit back at a social media follower for bodyshaming remarks.

In April 2024, the Lemme co-founder's sister, Kim Kardashian, paid her a birthday tribute on social media with a bikini shot of themselves with their younger sister Khloé Kardashian.

Kourtney, who had welcomed her fourth child about five months before the birthday post, was met with another remark over her appearance.

“Now you know she’s not going to like this photo… lol it’s her bday Kim.. lol,” one person wrote.

The Poosh founder hit back immediately, commenting, “I LOVE this photo! It is me and my sisters having the best time on a trip with our kids... and the memories to last forever! And I LOVE this body that gave me my 3 big babies and my little baby boy,” replied Kardashian Barker, who had welcomed her first child, Rocky Thirteen, with husband Travis Barker in November 2023.

She also shares her daughter Penelope and sons Mason and Reign with ex-Scott Disick.