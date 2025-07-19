Emma Roberts shares adorable photo with her 'bestie'

Emma Roberts poses with son Rhodes in sweet photo

Emma Roberts has shared an adorable photo with a 4-year-old.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Friday, the actress shared a sweet photo of herself posing with son Rhodes.

The picture showed Emma sitting with her son on a bench, wearing sunglasses and a white sweater tied around her neck. Meanwhile, the 4-year-old Rhodes showed his toothy smile, donning a yellow AC/DC T-shirt.

In the caption, Emma wrote, “My bestie.”

Emma Roberts, who welcomed son Rhodes in December 2020 with ex Garrett Hedlund, often posts sweet moments with her son.

Previously, the American Horror Story actress posted photos of herself and Rhodes enjoying themselves at an arcade. The pictures showed the mother-son duo laughing and smiling.

Moreover, Emma has also discussed her relationship with son Rhodes in an interview with iHeartPodcast’s saying, “Now that I have been working so long, I can support myself and I can help out other people. And also with my son, to just know that I can always support him on my own is a very freeing thing that I know is a huge privilege.”

“And some people can't and I just always want to encourage people to know that they can try,” she added at the time.