Dylan Dreyer calls it quits with hubby Brian Fichera after 13 years of marriage

Dylan Dreyer announces split from husband Brian Fichera

Dylan Dreyer has parted ways with her husband Brian Fichera after 13 years of marriage.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, the Today show meteorologist announced her split from her husband.

“For many years I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows," Dylan began the lengthy note. "The ups and downs. And all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between."

She further penned, “I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you’ve given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate."

“We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for another. Thank you as always for your support," added the morning show star.

However, an insider confirmed to Page Six that "there is no divorce set yet," and the two are still living together.

For those unversed, Dylan and Brian tied the knot in 2012, and the exes share three sons - Calvin, 8, Oliver, 5, and Rusty, 3.