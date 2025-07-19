Mel B shares behind-the-scenes from wedding to Rory McPhee

Mel B shares new candid moments from wedding to Rory McPhee

Mel B is sharing new details from her third wedding.

Taking to Instagram, the Spice Girls alum, 50, posted a video of her and the groom getting ready in their respective hotel rooms for the wedding ceremony.

In the video, the singer could be seen getting her hair and makeup done while she chatted with her bridal party.

Other clips showed her cooling down with a fan and dancing as she was helped into her gown for the big event at St. Paul’s Cathedral.

For the wedding ceremony, Mel dressed in an Evelie Bridal ensemble, featuring a strapless corset and a sheer jacket embellished with pearls. She completed the look with a cathedral-length veil over her natural curls.

McPhee, honoring his Scottish heritage, wore a stylish black jacket with a red patterned kilt and a bow tie.

The celebration continued at the 5-star Shangri-La Hotel inside The Shard, which was decorated with fairy lights and floral arrangements. Guests were welcomed with the Spice Girls anthem Wannabe. The couple’s cake was also a nod to her iconic Scary Spice persona with leopard print icing. Mel later donned a sequined "Just Married" cardigan.

Mel B’s daughters—Phoenix, 26, Angel, 18, and Madison, 13—were all in attendance. This marks her third marriage, following past relationships with Jimmy Gulzar and Stephen Belafonte.