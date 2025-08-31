Check Ariel's star statement about other famous Disney princesses

Jodi Benson gets honest about other Disney princesses

Ariel is a spirited, bubbly princess living undersea but has dreams to explore the dry lands.

Her character, first introduced in 1989’s The Little Mermaid, added to a growing list of Disney princesses in the studio’s animated library.

Now, Jodi Benson, who voiced the character, reflects on her relationship with fellow voice artists who gave energy to those characters.

Megara (Susan Egan) in Hercules and Belle (Paige O’Hara) in Beauty and the Beast.

Referring to Susan, Jodi says, “She is amazing,” adding, “We’ve been friends for a really long time.”

Her love and warmth were likewise similar to Paige. “I’ve been friends with Paige for 45 years. I’ve been friends with Susan for 35 years.”

She continues, “So it’s a long time, these are long relationships, and we get to work together [at Disney events], and this is a huge gift.”

“I hope my legacy will be that I helped others well,” the star tells People.

Jodi also shares the goal she wanted to seek, which is "how to love and serve others. Think less about myself and more about others, which is challenging for all of us.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Jodi opens up about her views for Ariel, for whom she shares her “deepened appreciation" over the years for the Disney princess.

“Because we kind of are one and the same now,” the actress adds.

“We’re going [almost 40] years of having this character, and I know her — and she is me — and we’re kind of combined.”

She notes, “So it still just kind of amazes me that I have the privilege to be this character.”

Jodi’s comments about Ariel come at the World Princess Week Celebration at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim.