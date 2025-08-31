Ashlee Simpson reflects on balancing '7th Heaven, Music, and MTV Fame'

Photo: Ashlee Simpson recalls juggling acting, music: 'Lot of layers going on'

Ashlee Simpson had a very specific post-work ritual during her 7th Heaven days.

Per PEOPLE Magazine, the 40-year-old singer opened up on the 21st August episode of the Boy Meets World rewatch podcast, Pod Meets World, about how she balanced acting on the CW drama while building her music career around 2002.

“I filmed about 40 episodes of 7th Heaven while I was writing and recording my first album, Autobiography,” Simpson shared.

The cast, she said, felt like “a great family.”

“[It would be] Beverly Mitchell and, like, I was there writing songs. Rachel Blanchard would run lines with me every day. And I was there writing songs, and they would come to my trailer and listen to the new song I wrote,” Simpson recalled.

“And at the same time, I was also filming my reality show, The Ashlee Show, which aired for two seasons on MTV,” she added.

“It was like a lot of layers going on,” she reflected.

"The day that I finished 7th Heaven, because you have to have continuity with your hair and whatnot, I went to CVS and I bought a hair dye box with brown hair and dyed my hair," she said.

"I called everyone and I'm like, 'I just want you to know I have brown hair, and it's from a box at CVS,'" she joked before starting a new topic.