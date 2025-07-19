 
Geo News

Julie Bowen on filming intimate scene with Adam Sandler in 'Happy Gilmore 2'

'Happy Gilmore 2' will premiere on Netflix on July 25

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 19, 2025

Julie Bowen praises 'Happy Gilmore 2' costar Adam Sandler

Julie Bowen finds it "easy" to work with the "very respectful" actor Adam Sandler.

Speaking to Us Weekly on Friday, the 55-year-old actress shared her experience of filming kissing scenes with Adam in Happy Gilmore 2.

"I love Adam. He's a very respectful person, especially when it comes to, like, a kissing scene or something," said Julie, who has reprised the role of Virginia Venit for an upcoming American sports comedy film.

"I always feel like I can drive that train. He’s like, ‘Oh, you’re gonna gimme the tongue?’ And I was like, ‘I might! I might do it,’" she continued.

Julie added, "He’s wonderful. I love this person. I mean, I’m not married to him. That’s [his wife] Jackie. He has a beautiful family. But I love him deeply. [It’s] so easy to play with him."

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress also praised Adam for creating a supportive atmosphere on set.

"Everybody wants to feel like they’re home, and Adam does that for hundreds of people," shared Julie.

"When he talks about all the cameos and the guest stars, he doesn’t talk about getting a good performance out of them. He talks about thanking them for giving up their time, for standing around for 12 hours and doing their part. That has never changed," added the Modern family alum.

For those unversed, Happy Gilmore 2 will premiere on Netflix on July 25, 2025.

Mandy Moore deals with unimaginable loss: 'It's so jarring'
Mandy Moore deals with unimaginable loss: 'It's so jarring'
Yungblud makes ‘pretty raw' confession about upcoming documentary
Yungblud makes ‘pretty raw' confession about upcoming documentary
Heather Rae El Moussa clarifies she 'wouldn't trade it for anything' video
Heather Rae El Moussa clarifies she 'wouldn't trade it for anything'
Jimmy Fallon voices support for Stephen Colbert video
Jimmy Fallon voices support for Stephen Colbert
Christine Brown reveals 'biggest lesson' she learned from Kody Brown split video
Christine Brown reveals 'biggest lesson' she learned from Kody Brown split
Chirs Martin breaks silence on the viral ‘affair' couple from concert
Chirs Martin breaks silence on the viral ‘affair' couple from concert
Dylan Dreyer calls it quits with hubby Brian Fichera after 13 years of marriage
Dylan Dreyer calls it quits with hubby Brian Fichera after 13 years of marriage
Kylie Jenner receives brutal response to new fashion shoot
Kylie Jenner receives brutal response to new fashion shoot