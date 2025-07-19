Julie Bowen on filming intimate scene with Adam Sandler in 'Happy Gilmore 2'

Julie Bowen praises 'Happy Gilmore 2' costar Adam Sandler

Julie Bowen finds it "easy" to work with the "very respectful" actor Adam Sandler.

Speaking to Us Weekly on Friday, the 55-year-old actress shared her experience of filming kissing scenes with Adam in Happy Gilmore 2.

"I love Adam. He's a very respectful person, especially when it comes to, like, a kissing scene or something," said Julie, who has reprised the role of Virginia Venit for an upcoming American sports comedy film.

"I always feel like I can drive that train. He’s like, ‘Oh, you’re gonna gimme the tongue?’ And I was like, ‘I might! I might do it,’" she continued.

Julie added, "He’s wonderful. I love this person. I mean, I’m not married to him. That’s [his wife] Jackie. He has a beautiful family. But I love him deeply. [It’s] so easy to play with him."

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress also praised Adam for creating a supportive atmosphere on set.

"Everybody wants to feel like they’re home, and Adam does that for hundreds of people," shared Julie.

"When he talks about all the cameos and the guest stars, he doesn’t talk about getting a good performance out of them. He talks about thanking them for giving up their time, for standing around for 12 hours and doing their part. That has never changed," added the Modern family alum.

For those unversed, Happy Gilmore 2 will premiere on Netflix on July 25, 2025.