 
Geo News

Heather Rae El Moussa clarifies she 'wouldn't trade it for anything'

Heather Rae El Moussa opens up about life after becoming a mother

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 19, 2025

Heather Rae El Moussa talks about mom life 

Heather Rae El Moussa recently got candid and revealed that her Friday nights look very different now after becoming a mother.

Taking to her Instagram on Saturday, July 18, the 37-year-old American model posted a reel to look back on her life before becoming a mom, celebrating Flashback Friday.

For the unversed, Heather shared a 2-year-old son, Tristan Jay El Moussa, with her husband, Tarek El Moussa.

She is also a stepmother to Taylor Reese El Moussa, 14, and Brayden James El Moussa, 9, whom her husband welcomed with his ex-wife Christina Haack.

In the reel, the HGTV star showed a before-and-after clip to showcase how times have changed, as it started with a video of her and her friends enjoying a fun-filled party together.

She used a butterfly filter over the video and can be seen making a kissy face while looking at the camera.

Heather also added a caption to the top of the video, which later featured moments of her and her son cheering and having some snacks, whereas the mother was sipping on some wine.

"Friday nights before kids. Friday nights now ..." the mother of three wrote.

Heather Rae El Moussa captioned, "Friday nights used to mean heels, dinner reservations, and another round of drinks… Now it’s PJs by 7, a toddler dance party, and negotiating over bedtime snacks. [emojis] Wouldn’t trade it for anything. #MomLife #FridayNightsNow."

James Gunn recalls 'terrible' moment breaking Superman news to Henry Cavill
James Gunn recalls 'terrible' moment breaking Superman news to Henry Cavill
Jennifer Love Hewitt addresses harsh comparisons to her younger self
Jennifer Love Hewitt addresses harsh comparisons to her younger self
Jelly Roll reacts to insults with hilarious song
Jelly Roll reacts to insults with hilarious song
Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock enjoy first day at 'Practical Magic 2' set
Nicole Kidman, Sandra Bullock enjoy first day at 'Practical Magic 2' set
Mel B shares behind-the-scenes from wedding to Rory McPhee
Mel B shares behind-the-scenes from wedding to Rory McPhee
Jessica Simpson spills truth about dating after Eric Johnson split
Jessica Simpson spills truth about dating after Eric Johnson split
Andy Cohen mourns cancellation of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'
Andy Cohen mourns cancellation of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert'
Miley Cyrus turns fangirl for Beyoncé
Miley Cyrus turns fangirl for Beyoncé