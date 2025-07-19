Miley Cyrus turns fangirl for Beyoncé

Miley Cyrus gushes over Beyoncé's live performances

Miley Cyrus is hyping up Beyoncé in her interviews.

The Flowers hitmaker, 32, gushed about the 35-time Grammy winner in a recent interview, recalling their last month's performance on their II Most Wanted duet in Paris during Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour.

At one point in her interview, Cyrus called Beyoncé a "top-tier" artist, drawing comparisons with legends like Prince and Michael Jackson.

"And getting to see her show live, it feels like a moment of where, you know, you talk to someone about getting to see, you know, Prince or someone that's the best of the best, Michael Jackson," she said on SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio.

"I mean, she really is exactly what you'd wanna see on and off the stage," Cyrus further told Chris Olsen, noting that Beyoncé has lots of "grace" and "confidence."

"I think that she deserves to kind of have this queen essence surrounding her constantly, just because I do think it's so fluid between both of her worlds and between the persona and personally, it's always been really well integrated," added Cyrus.

"It feels like who she is on stage is an elevated, kind of eccentric version of who she is day to day," she said.

Following their last month's performance, Cyrus also shared a long, heartfelt tribute on Instagram at the time. “@beyonce, to be beside such a humble, gracious, legendary DIVA was a dream come true,” she wrote, signing off with, “I’ll be your shotgun rider for life.”