 
Geo News

Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt excited to welcome surprise baby: Source

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt started dating earlier this year

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 19, 2025

Photo: Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt did not want baby: Source
Photo: Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt did not want baby: Source

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt have recently announced their pregnancy. 

A new report of Us Weekly established that the couple are excited to become for the very first time even though they did not have it on cards. 

“Pete and Elsie definitely weren’t planning on starting a family but are over the moon about it. They are so excited,” a source tipped. 

 “Pete and Elsie have a really playful relationship, and things are going really well.” 

“This has brought them even closer. It’s a healthy relationship for Pete,” the spy confided. 

Speaking more of the comedian, who was reportedly in a bad position previously, a source told the outlet, “Pete has always wanted to be a dad and thinks the timing in his life is perfect. He couldn’t have done it a few years ago but is in a very different place in life now.”

“He and Elsie live together now and are starting to get things ready, which has been very exciting for them to do together,” the source concluded.

Yungblud makes ‘pretty raw' confession about upcoming documentary
Yungblud makes ‘pretty raw' confession about upcoming documentary
Julie Bowen on filming intimate scene with Adam Sandler in 'Happy Gilmore 2' video
Julie Bowen on filming intimate scene with Adam Sandler in 'Happy Gilmore 2'
Heather Rae El Moussa clarifies she 'wouldn't trade it for anything' video
Heather Rae El Moussa clarifies she 'wouldn't trade it for anything'
Jimmy Fallon voices support for Stephen Colbert video
Jimmy Fallon voices support for Stephen Colbert
Christine Brown reveals 'biggest lesson' she learned from Kody Brown split video
Christine Brown reveals 'biggest lesson' she learned from Kody Brown split
Chirs Martin breaks silence on the viral ‘affair' couple from concert
Chirs Martin breaks silence on the viral ‘affair' couple from concert
Dylan Dreyer calls it quits with hubby Brian Fichera after 13 years of marriage
Dylan Dreyer calls it quits with hubby Brian Fichera after 13 years of marriage
Kylie Jenner receives brutal response to new fashion shoot
Kylie Jenner receives brutal response to new fashion shoot