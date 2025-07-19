Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt excited to welcome surprise baby: Source

Photo: Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt did not want baby: Source

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt have recently announced their pregnancy.

A new report of Us Weekly established that the couple are excited to become for the very first time even though they did not have it on cards.

“Pete and Elsie definitely weren’t planning on starting a family but are over the moon about it. They are so excited,” a source tipped.

“Pete and Elsie have a really playful relationship, and things are going really well.”

“This has brought them even closer. It’s a healthy relationship for Pete,” the spy confided.

Speaking more of the comedian, who was reportedly in a bad position previously, a source told the outlet, “Pete has always wanted to be a dad and thinks the timing in his life is perfect. He couldn’t have done it a few years ago but is in a very different place in life now.”

“He and Elsie live together now and are starting to get things ready, which has been very exciting for them to do together,” the source concluded.