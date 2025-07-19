Orlando Bloom chose THIS over marriage with Katy Perry

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom's marriage stall exposed

It is being reported that the delay in Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s wedding might be because the actor was caught between his desire for flings and his role as a hands-on father.

For the unversed, the high-profile Hollywood couple has parted ways after nine years of their relationship. They released a joint statement in which they announced their split and revealed that they have shifted their focus to raising their 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

The couple started dating in 2016, broke up for a short time in 2017, got engaged in February 2019, and welcomed their daughter Dove in August 2020.

Insiders told Radar Online that Bloom is having a hard time choosing between his “carnal instincts” and the responsibilities of co-parenting.

A source close to the erstwhile pair shared, “Orlando’s finding it hard to balance casual flings with fatherhood. He’s caught in between wanting freedom and staying grounded for their daughter.”

The insider went on to note Perry wanted to focus on family but they never got married since the 48-year-old Hollywood actor had a “secret desire all along” to go back to being a playboy.

“Orlando was a big ladies’ man before he got with Katy, and this never really changed. That’s not to say he cheated — but he definitely found it hard going from the party lifestyle to being a settled dad,” the source claimed.

“Katy sensed it, and this is why they never ended up walking up the aisle together,” they added.

“And now he’s single again, Orlando’s gone back to his true colors and is back on the prowl for easy, casual flings,” the insider noted.

“They had very different ways of dealing with stress and communicating. Katy was fully invested and tried hard to hold things together, but Orlando often kept his distance emotionally,” another source stated.